PIL in SC challenges Centre's ordinances on powers to extend tenure of Directors of CBI, ED

Narendra Giri death case: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet in Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri death case against his disciple Anand Giri and two others on Saturday, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on 20 September. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

However, Mahant Balbir Giri is the new chief of the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Tuesday. As per the wish of late Mahant Narendra Giri, his disciple has been made his successor.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 18:46 [IST]