Narendra Giri death case: CBI application for ‘lie detector test’ on 3 accused rejected

New Delhi, Oct 19: A magistrate court on Monday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's application seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on the three accused - Anand Giri, Aadhya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari - in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Anand Giri's lawyer said that the application for the 'lie detector test' was rejected as the accused refused to give their consent. However, the court extended the judicial custody of the trio till 30 October.

The CBI had sought permission to conduct the polygraph test on the three accused stating that they had hidden a number of events related to the incident during the interrogation.

Influential Hindu seer Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on September 20. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India. A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.

Meanwhile, Mahant Balbir Giri has been anointed as the new chief of the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj. As per the wish of late Mahant Narendra Giri, his disciple has been made his successor.

35-year-old Mahant Balbir Giri was the most-trusted disciple of his late guru Mahant Narendra Giri. He left his family in 2005 to take 'sanyas' at the age of 20. He was given 'diksha' at Haridwar and was managing Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:04 [IST]