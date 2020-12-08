Narco-terror to targeted killings: What ISI’s Khalistan-Kashmir desk was doing in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: The ISI backed Khalistan-Kashmir module busted by the Delhi Police was being controlled from Dubai, investigations have shown.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday arrested a five member group of terrorists following an exchange of fire in the Shakapur area of Delhi.

While two belong to Punjab, the others are from Kashmir. The two accused from Punjab are associates of Sukhmeet Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal. Singh is based out of Dubai and was controlling the arrested persons. They had plans of carrying out a series of targeted killings in the northern parts of the country.

ISI backed narcoterrorism: 5 arrested in Delhi following exchange of fire

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said a police team swung into action after it received a tip-off on Monday morning that two Punjab-based "criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris".

"It has emerged that Pak''s ISI along with Pakistan-based Khalistan radicals Harmeet Singh (Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force) and Lakhbir Singh (Chief of KZF-Khalistan Zindabad Force; based in Pakistan) in furtherance of their conspiracy to revive militancy in Punjab, have been using gangster Sukh Bhikhariwal for targeted killings," he said. "It has also come to notice that ISI through its K2 desk (Kashmir-Khalistan) has been funding the targeted killings of right-wing leaders and the Pro-Khalistani radicals are employing the services of gangsters for executing the killings of right wing leaders to revive the militancy," the DCP said.

The three Kashmir-based men were supplying money to the other two to carry out targeted killings, he said, adding that the money was from the sales of drugs.

"They were selling drugs and the proceeds were used for financing terror in Punjab," the officer said.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gurjit and Sukhdeep were roped in by gangster Sukh Bhikhariwal through a jailed gangster Ravinder Singh lodged in Ferozepur Jail, he said.

The accused duo was provided with monetary support and sophisticated weapons. In October, they were tasked to execute Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu, he said.

"After executing his killing on October 16, they had been hiding at different hideouts arranged by Sukh Bhikhariwal. They were again being tasked to execute targeted killing of an important person in Delhi.

"Before divulging more details, Sukh Bhikhariwal asked them to receive money from their associates based in Kashmir for arranging logistics," the DCP said.

Accused Pathan was operating as an overground workers of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahiddin. He was following instructions of his cousin Abdul Majeed Khan, who is presently based in Rawalpindi and one of the senior operative of Hizbul Mujahiddin.

Abdul Majeed Khan further introduced him to Pakistan-based operative code name "Sadakat", another senior operative of Hizbul Mujahiddin based in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the officer said.

"Sadakat is said to be handling the channelling of funds through Narco-Terrorism. Sadakat tasked them to receive a consignment of narcotics which was infiltrated to India through Pakistan and deliver the same to his other contacts in Punjab," he said.

Drugs from Pakistan: NIA charges one in Khalistan Liberation Force narco-terror case

They were also tasked to collect the money earned through the sale of drugs and disburse the same to different persons involved in terrorism.

"On the instructions of Sadakat, Pathan along with his associates Shabir Ahmad Gojree and Riyaz Rather came to Delhi for giving Rs 1 lakh to the Punjab-based gangsters and that they were also carrying two kg heroin which was to be given to some other associates in lieu of money," Kushwah said.

They were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Comrade, Balwinder Singh Sadhu who had taken on terrorists in Punjab during the height of insurgency in the 1990s.

The police said that they were on the directions of the Khalistan leaders who are sponsored by the ISI, Pakistan. They had killed Singh on the orders of the ISI backed Khalistan leaders. Singh, it may be recalled was killed at his home town in Tarn Taran's Bhikiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16.

The police said that these persons were planning targeted killings in various North Indian states. The police have recovered drugs, weapons and other incriminating material from them.

The five have been on the radar of the police and intelligence for the past three months. It was on Sunday that the police got information that they were going to sneak into Delhi. A trap was laid and they were arrested after 13 rounds of firing that took place at around 7 am today.

DCP, Delhi Police, special cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from them. The group was backed by the ISI for narcoterrorism, the DCP also said.