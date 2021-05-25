Narada: SC advises CBI to withdraw appeal against house arrest of TMC leaders

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The Supreme Court has told the Central Bureau of Investigation that it would be better to withdraw the appeal against the house arrest of the four TMC leaders in the Narada sting case.

Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta said that he would consult with the CBI and get back to the court. The CBI then opted to go back to the HC to raise all contentions against the order of house arrest and also constitution of a larger Bench.

The court said that it was not approving the conduct of the West Bengal Chief Minister or law minister in sitting in protests, but added that the same cannot be mixed up with the liberty of an accused. The CBI may initiate suitable proceedings against the politicians if it so desires, the court also also said.

The court made the observation as the matter is being before a larger Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court said that these leaders will remain under house arrest for now.

The matter had been referred to a three member Bench after the two judges on the Division Bench had divergent views on the matter. While acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the house arrest, Justice Arjit Banerjee ordered for interim bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the case had opposed the order of house arrest and sought a stay.

While ordering that the arrested TMC leaders be kept in house arrest, the court also said that all medical amenities be given to them.