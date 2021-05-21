YouTube
    Narada case: house arrest for now for 2 Bengal ministers

    Kolkata, May 21: Two Bengal ministers, a former member of the Trinamool Congress and an MLA of the party arrested in connection with the Narada Bribery Case will remain under house arrest for now, the Calcutta High Court has said.

    The matter has been referred to a three member Bench after the two judges on the Division Bench had divergent views on the matter. While acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the house arrest, Justice Arjit Banerjee ordered for interim bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the case had opposed the order of house arrest and sought a stay.

    While ordering that the arrested TMC leaders be kept in house arrest, the court also said that all medical amenities be given to them.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
    X