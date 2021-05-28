Narada Case: Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to TMC leaders

CBI goes to SC challenging house arrest of two Bengal ministers in Narada case

Kolkata, May 28: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders arrested in relation to the Narada case. The court has asked them to submit personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each with two sureties.

The accused will join the investigation by video conferencing. They will not give press interviews on pending trial on the Narada case, the HC bench said.

While hearing the case, the Court said, "...our tentative opinion is that we will grant interim bail and then hear the matter. Because hearing of this case will take a week or so."

The four TMC leaders - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada case on May 17.

The CBI had on Tuesday moved a special leave petition (SLP) in connection with the high court's order of 21 May that modified its earlier order of judicial remand to the house arrest of the four, but later withdrew it.