Narada case: Calcutta high court asks CM Mamata Banerjee, law minister to file fresh pleas

New Delhi, June 25: In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta high court order denying permission to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the state's law minister Moloy Ghatak to submit their responses in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s plea for transfer of the Narada sting case.

The Supreme Court allowed CM Mamata Banerjee and the state cabinet minister to file a fresh application before the Calcutta high court by Monday, seeking permission to file their affidavits that will now be considered de novo.

The said application shall contain reasons for not filing the affidavit all this while even though hearing in the case had begun back on May 27.

Meanwhile, the top court asked the Calcutta high court to first decide the application and then proceed with the merits of the case. The CBI will be served an advance copy of the application on Sunday, which will be taken up in the high court on Tuesday.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 13:55 [IST]