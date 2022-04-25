Centre says Maharashtra order on int'l passengers in divergence with its guidelines, asks state to align

napEazy - World’s only neck, back, and spine support pillow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: napEazy, a multi purpose ergonomics pillow is a true buddy for a traveller, a professional who sits for long hours. This is an incredible travel and everyday accessory that helps improve your posture in more than 6 ways.This Patented product is already liked by thousands of customers worldwide.

Pradipta and Soham, two experienced aerospace engineers from Airbus, India came up with this novel design of a travel pillow, napEazy which is patented in the USA, Europe and China. The parent company UUO Innovations Private Limited, is a spinoff from Airbus with the seed fund support of 40 L INR in 2019.

In May 2020, during pandemic napEazy was launched on World's number 1 crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter and was backed by people from 48 countries majorly from the US, Europe, UK and India. The campaign was successful in raising $48,000 in 30 days. The mass manufacturing set up was complete and the products were shipped by Jun 2021. Since then the brand has come a long way with the following achievements:

Kickstarter Success Product Qualified for Shark Tank Finals Listed on Amazon India Appeared on National Geographic Traveller, UK in April 2022. Verified seller on RangeMe, one stop place for sellers to reach distributors across the US. Our warehouse in the US is already set up. Soon onboarding on The Grommet - Online marketplace and product discovery platform based out of Massachusetts, USA.

Product:

napEazy is a one-of-a-kind multi-posture pillow which supports your body while being seated anywhere.

There is not a single product till date which supports multiple areas of the user based on the need.

There are neck pillows, lumbar pillows, arm pillows and all sorts of accessories but napEazy addresses every zone. It can be extended and closed based on whether you want to rest on the front, back or sides. It is a neck, back, arm, lumbar, front support pillow. The pillow comes with a storage pouch to store essentials while traveling. It comes with a free stylish backpack to carry it around easily. The outer covers are carefully chosen with antiviral, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic properties. They can be easily removed and machine washed too.

napEazy is raising funds, currently live on Tyke Invest and looking to scale up and in making a global travel comfort brand.

About Team

This is a startup by couplepreneurs Pradipta Sahoo and Sarit Prajna Sahu who belong to the land of Lord Jagannatha, Odisha.

Pradipta is an MTech in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Ex-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Ex-Airbus and has 2 patents in his name. He takes care of Product design and Supply Chain.

Sarit is a BTech in Electrical Engineering from VSSUT, Burla, MBA from Warwick Business School, UK and is an Ex-Infosys and Ex-Accenture. She takes care of Marketing and Communication.

Soham is a MTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and is Ex-Airbus. He takes care of Product Strategy.

Abhishek Pattanayak is Ex-Indian Army, IIM Bangalore, Ex-Infosys and has had his successful startup exit in 2020. He has joined us recently and takes care of Sales and Business Development.