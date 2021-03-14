Nandigram Incident: EC suspends cop in charge of Mamata Banerjee's security for failing duty

It was an accident: Poll observers on injury to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 14: The Election Commission on Sunday suspended the police officer in charge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security when she was injured during a visit to the state's Nandigram.

The Election Commission also appointed former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for West Bengal Assembly elections; AK Sharma to be second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube.

"After going through the reports the commission decided that Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee," it said.

The chief secretary, in consultation with the director-general of police, is authorised to decide on the new Director Security immediately, the EC said.

"Smita Pandey be posted immediately as DM and DEO, Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel who shall be transferred to a non-election post. Pravin Prakash, SP Purba Medinipur shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast," the statement said.

Sunil Kumar Yadav was made the new SP of Purba Medinipur.

"Chief Secretary shall ensure that the investigation of Nandigram Case is completed and consequential action is taken as per law in next 15 days. Report in this regard shall be sent to the Commission by 31st march 2021," the EC said.

Earlier, the poll body concluded that the incident in Nandigram which caused injuries to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was an accident and not a planned attack.

The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to a lapse on the part of her security in charge. The EC will issue directions in this regard, sources aware of the development told news agency PTI.

They said Banerjee was not using a bullet proof or an armoured vehicle despite being a star campaigner and it was a lapse on part of those responsible for her security, the EC believes.

While she was using an ordinary vehicle, her director of security, Vivek Sahay, was in a bulletproof car when the incident took place, the sources noted, citing the report of special poll observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube.The report also said Banerjee was injured due to the suddenness of the incident.

"The incident was not a planned attack but an accident. It had taken place suddenly," the source said, quoting the report.