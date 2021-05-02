Exit polls 2021 project tight race in West Bengal, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF may hold on to power in Kerala

Nandigram election result 2021: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari leads in early trends

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 02: Nandigram assembly seat in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal is all set to decide the fate of two heavyweights -- BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and TMC's Mamata Banerjee. It can be seen that Nandigram constituency seat has a special place in Bengal's politics.

Nandigram is the place where Mamata launched her biggest political movement against the Left government in 2007. The movement was spearheaded by Adhikari who was once Mamata's confidant but jumped ship in December last year.

According to the early trends, BJP leader Sovendu Adhikari is leading. Mamata Banerjee is contesting against Suvendu. The BJP leader has taken a decisive lead in early trends over his Trinamool Congress rival Mamata Banerjee.

The seat is considered as the bastion of the Adhikari family. The movement was the beginning of the rise of TMC with Mamata becoming the Chief Minister in 2011. According to IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit poll, Suvendu Adhikari may stun Mamata in Nandigram.