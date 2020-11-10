Nandigram Dibas: Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to victims of political violence

YouTube
    Kolkata, Nov 10: On the occasion of the 13th 'Nandigram Dibas' on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered all those who have lost their lives in political violence across the world.

    Mamata Banerjee

    The chief minister described the killings at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district as a "barbaric massacre in the name of new dawn" during the erstwhile Left Front rule.

    "Today is Nandigram Dibas - the 13th anniversary of the barbaric massacre in the name of new dawn. My homage to all those who have lost their lives due to political violence across the world. Peace must always win," she tweeted.

    In January 2007, farmers in Nandigram had erupted in protest led by Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against a special economic zone (SEZ) proposed by the Left Front government. Fourteen persons were killed in police firing on demonstrators against land acquisition at Nandigram on March 14, 2007.

    On this day in 2007, several persons were killed in clashes. The anti-land acquisition movement had catapulted the firebrand Trinamool Congress supremo to power in West Bengal.

    The TMC went on to win 19 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and wrested power from the Left Front in the state in 2011 Assembly elections. Since 2012, the TMC observes the day as "Nandigram Divas" every year. The TMC also observes March 14, which witnessed the killing of 14 farmers at Nandigram, as 'Krishak Divas' each year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
    X