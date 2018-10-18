Nana Patekar responds to CINTAA notice, calls Tanushree’s claims baseless

Mumbai, Oct 18: Nana Patekar has responded to a complaint filed by actor Tanushree Dutta with the Cine and Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA), calling her claims false and baseless.

In his response, to the film association's notice, Nana Patekar denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. "In his response he stated allegations levelled against him are baseless and false, also stated that he is in process of adopting legal measures against Tanushree," an ANI report said.

CINTAA had sent Patekar the show-cause notice a few weeks ago after Ms Dutta's allegations triggered a tidal wave of sexual harassment charges on social media against powerful figures, setting off the #MeToo movement in India.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008 in her CINTAA complaint and the association had asked Nana to respond to the allegations.

Tanushree had opened up about her ordeal in an interview where she was asked if MeToo movement will happen in India. She had then said, "If what happened to me 10 years ago hasn't been addressed and hasn't been brought to justice, then how can any movement happen here?"

Since then women across the country have come forward to tell their MeToo stories. The men accused of sexual misconduct in Bollywood include directors Vikas Bahl, Subash Ghai, Sajid Khan, musicians Kailash Kher, Anu Malik and many others.