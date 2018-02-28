"NaMo in Karnataka is 'Namage Mosa", says Congress; Attacks Modi with Kannada pride

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Karnataka government as 'Seedha Rupaiya sarkaar', the Congress invoked Kannada pride to counter the allegation. Accusing PM Modi of cheating Kannadigas, Congress said that NaMo- a popular acronym for Narendra Modi- meant 'Namage Mosa' (translates to we are being cheated in Kannada).

Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday tore into PM Modi's allegations against the Siddaramaiah government. PM Modi had reiterated charges of corruption against Karnataka government while addressing a farmers' rally in Davangere on Tuesday. The Congress chose to use Kannada pride as a platform to attack PM Modi.

"He is insulting Kannadigas when he uses such cheap language and makes remarks like 'Nanga naach' and 'Seedha Rupaiya'. He is lying to the people of Karnataka. He is a liar who comes here to fool the people of Karnataka," said Dinesh Gundu Rao. The Working President, KPCC asked why the PM chose to brush issues of PNB bank fraud, Lokpal under the carpet while accusing the Siddaramaiah government of corruption.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of attempting to gag the opposition by name-calling. "This comes from the 'Emergency' mindset of the Congress party that believes in silencing opposition by gagging it. We will not be silenced and will continue to ask questions," said Malavika Avinash, Spokesperson, BJP.

The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to distract public attention from allegations of corruption and misgovernance by indulging in name-calling against PM Modi.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day