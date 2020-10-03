Names of 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley clash inscribed on war memorial

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: The names of the 20 soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 has been inscribed on a war memorial in Eastern Ladakh.

Commanding officer, Colonel B Sathish Babu was among the 20 soldiers martyred following a deadly 7 hour clash near Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley. India's assessment is that nearly 30 Chinese soldiers were killed or went missing. China has however not disclosed the number of casualties, the PLA suffered.

China had claimed sovereignty over Galwan Valley. India however rejected this claim. India says that claim over Galwan Valley was not in accordance with its own position in the past, noting that attempts of transgression by Chinese side were invariably met with appropriate response from the Indian troops.

"The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to Line of Actual Control (LAC) there are not acceptable. They are not in accordance with China''s own position in the past," India says.