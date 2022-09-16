YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Eight Namibian Cheetahs five female and three male, will be brought to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

    They will then be flown from Gwalior to their new home-Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh-in helicopters.

    Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

    News agency ANI has released the first look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh.

    The first batch of Eight cheetahs include two siblings, two best friends and a two-year-old cub.

    Special flight with cheetahs to touch down at Gwalior, not JaipurSpecial flight with cheetahs to touch down at Gwalior, not Jaipur

    The five female cheetahs are aged between two years and five years and the male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 years and 5.5 years.

    The male cheetahs include two brothers who have been living on the CCF's 58,000-hectare private reserve near Otjiwarongo, Namibia, since at least July 2021, when the CCF staff first noticed their tracks around the Centre. Male cubs from the same litter stay together for life and form coalitions to hunt.

    Another male was born at the Erindi Private Game Reserve, a protected wildlife and ecological reserve in central Namibia, in March 2018. His mother was also born there.

    The eight cheetahs include a female found with her brother at a waterhole near the city of Gobabis in southeastern Namibia.

    Cheetahs homecoming: This 'special bird' will bring back the big cat to the land of the tigerCheetahs homecoming: This 'special bird' will bring back the big cat to the land of the tiger

    Both were very skinny and malnourished and the CCF believes their mother had died in a wildfire a few weeks prior. This cat has been living at the CCF centre since September 2020.

    Another female cheetah was captured in a trap cage on the CCF's neighbouring farm in July 2022, owned by a prominent Namibian businessman.

    Comments

    More CHEETAH News  

    Read more about:

    cheetah wildlife

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X