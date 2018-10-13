Naidu demands Rs 1200 crore as interim flood relief for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 13: Politics on flood relief is expected to intensify once again in the country as Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu has sent a missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that damage to the tune of Rs 2800 crore has occurred in the state and has demanded an interim relief to the tune of Rs 1200 crore.

The CM writes, "The Centre must help the state liberally and expeditiously by sanctioning the relief to minimize misery to the people of the state." It was the financial assistance matters that has forced the TDP government to go out of National Democratic Alliance of the Centre.

The CM writes, "The severe cyclonic storm Titli has hit Srikakulam and Viziangaram District districts in the early hours of Octover 11, 2018 with a wind speed up to 165 km per hour couples with high velocity winds and heavy rainfall ranging from 10 cm to 43 cm in different parts in these districts.

The missive says, "Cyclone Titli has devastated these district and left huge damage of properties, agriculture, horticulture crops, houses and infrastructure resulting into deep distress and misery to the people of these districts." The CM has provided detail about the losses in his letter to the PM that included loss to the electricity Rs 500 crore, roads and buildings Rs 100 crore, panchayat raj Rs 100 crore, agriculture Rs 800 crore, horticulture Rs 1000 crore, animal husbandry Rs 50 crore, fisheries Rs 50 crore, RWS Rs 100 crore and irrigation Rs 100. The state government immediate assistance from the Centre.

Naidu said, "In view of severe damage occurred to the life, property and infrastructure in these districts, I request the government to expedite the process of sanctioning money so people could be saved from misery."