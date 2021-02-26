Drunkard kidnaps 7-year-old boy, asks him to pour liquor in glasses

Mumbai, Feb 26: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a partial lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

As per the notification issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan markets and other non-essential establishments would remain closed in city and district till March 7. Eateries are going to function normally, even during the weekend lockdown.

As per the order, all markets, non-essential

establishments, weekly markets would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as they tend to attract more visitors.

Schools, colleges and and training institutions classes will remain closed till March 7 in Nagpur district. Eateries including hotels and restaurants will be allowed to run with only 50 per cent capacity.

Marriage halls will not be allowed to operate after February 25 till March 7.

Social, political and cultural events will also not be permitted from February 25 to March 7.

Testing in Nagpur has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, amid rise in infections.

Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district''s guardian minister said.

Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day.

Apart from this, stamping of people placed under home quarantine and recording data of patients visiting government hospitals are also underway, he said.

Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties.

The district''s COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,46,831, of which 4,314 patients have died of the infection.