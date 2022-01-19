YouTube
    Nagar panchayat election results in Maharashtra is victory for MVA: Shiv Sena

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 19: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab on Wednesday claimed the results of the nagar panchayat elections showed that people favoured the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

    Numbers were important in a democracy and the ruling MVA alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress won the highest number of seats collectively, he told reporters here after the results were announced.

    It did not matter which MVA constituent won how many seats, Parab said, adding that the result was a victory of the alliance. The Sena also did well in the coastal Konkan region, its traditional bastion, he claimed. Of 1,649 seats in 97 nagar panchayats (local government bodies for small towns), the BJP bagged 384, NCP 344, Congress 316 and Shiv Sena 284.

    Asked about the ongoing strike in the state-run MSRTC bus service, Parab, who is transport minister, said the labour court has declared the strike as illegal.

    "Whatever demands were needed to be accepted, have been accepted. The employees who haven't returned to work are creating obstacles for their colleagues and the corporation," he said. PTI

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 23:53 [IST]
    X