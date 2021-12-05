Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians during during security ops in Mon district of Nagaland

Nagaland unrest: Angry protesters torch vehicles, vandalise properties

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: Tension prevailed in Nagaland after angry protesters allegedly vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland's Mon district after 14 civilians were gunned down by security forces on Sunday.

The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 14 people.

Videos of the vandalism went viral on social media even as the authorities imposed a ban on internet services in the district. It is yet to be known if there was any casualty in these incidents of vandalism.

The district authorities and local police could not be reached immediately for comments. Eleven people were also injured in the operation by the forces, while a soldier died in the rioting which followed.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident. Army officials said the operation in Mon district that borders Myanmar was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

with PTI inputs