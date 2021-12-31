Nagaland State Dear Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Results 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Amount

Centre to institute panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland: CM

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 31: The results of Nagaland State Dear Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery will be announced on Saturday, 1 January. As per the reports, the winning numbers will be revealed at 8 pm onwards on the official website.

The first prize winner will get Rs 5 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore. The third prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh. The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners will get - Rs 9,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 2,000.

Nagaland is one among the 13 states where lottery is not banned. The department conducts lotteries on daily basis which are highly popular among people.

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

The lottery results today will be declared at 8 pm. You can check out the results on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.