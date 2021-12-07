'Vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to flee': Amit Shah explains how the Nagaland firing unfolded

Nagaland news today: Konyak Union makes five demands

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: A Naga Tribe has listed five demands relating to swift and strict action against the responsible defence personnel involved in the death of 14 civilians in Nagaland.

The demands were placed soon after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's address in Parliament in which he said that the developments were being closely monitored and the incident was highly regrettable.

The Konyak Union said that its first demand is to sett up an independent inquiry committee under a competent investigative agency. The Union said that the two members of the Special Investigation Team set up by the government should be from the Naga civil society.

Nagaland civilian killings: NHRC issues notice to Centre over alleged

All Army personnel involved in the incident must be booked and punished under the law of the land. The details of the action taken against the Army personnel should be put Putin public domain within 30 days.

Further the Konyak Union also demanded the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the Mon District. It also demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of AFSPA be demanded from the entire Northeast of India. Under AFSPA, the security forces can conduct operations anywhere where the law is in effect and also carry out arrested without prior warrants.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 9:27 [IST]