Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 95th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

New Delhi, Sep 24: The results of the 95th Draw of Nagaland's Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 90L 06011

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 06011 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

07699 18264 32594 61046 68871 74078 75657 75755 76054 76408

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1429 2465 2528 3815 3938 4136 4933 5365 6176 7736

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0832 2035 2884 3947 5038 5519 6660 8591 9126 9940

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0181 1369 2175 3002 3884 4888 5565 6558 7773 9073

0297 1606 2208 3062 3970 4996 5660 6750 7899 9075

0336 1662 2244 3107 4044 5132 5945 6778 7919 9103

0382 1765 2288 3250 4134 5136 5956 6991 7995 9252

0390 1834 2568 3577 4140 5148 5969 6993 8443 9349

0428 1835 2634 3635 4208 5203 6063 7149 8659 9652

1114 1894 2655 3671 4244 5339 6395 7372 8662 9725

1208 1969 2719 3682 4270 5395 6424 7394 8919 9782

1233 2033 2805 3782 4290 5495 6524 7423 9033 9809

1274 2125 2969 3855 4557 5535 6541 7575 9047 9928

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

