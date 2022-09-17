Nagaland lottery: Check winning numbers for 94th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

New Delhi, Sep 17: The results of 94th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000. The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 85A 78633

(Including Super Prize Amt)

ConsolationnPrize 1000/- 78633 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

08826 15159 19189 31334 44226 44762 67489 74578 76861 84620

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1045 1118 5117 6793 7143 8290 8981 9779 9816 9836

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1746 2892 3060 3707 4557 5994 6958 8950 9549 9908

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0050 0663 1607 2219 2832 3683 6039 7293 7991 9254

0100 0669 1609 2240 2835 3752 6096 7351 8030 9421

0145 0675 1672 2251 3076 3783 6384 7357 8127 9433

0152 0988 1685 2275 3206 3991 6472 7377 8146 9475

0255 1124 1713 2482 3269 3995 6672 7561 8261 9502

0278 1165 1838 2532 3286 4296 6673 7816 8343 9510

0382 1197 2088 2542 3379 4822 7097 7853 8476 9551

0533 1286 2117 2658 3480 5168 7128 7906 8689 9649

0618 1527 2130 2688 3535 5361 7211 7909 9126 9760

0656 1590 2210 2696 3673 5665 7284 7958 9170 9929

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.