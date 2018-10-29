  • search

Nagaland Lotteries today’s result time and website

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Nagaland Lotteries today's result will be out soon. Once declared it will be available on the official website.

    The first prize is Rs 26 lakh. Cons. Prize 9494, 2nd Prize 9000, 3rd Prize 500, 4th Prize 250 and 5th Prize 120.

    Earlier the lottery results were declared at 11.15 am. The winning number was 72G 29170. The second prize numbers were 12006 17213 28974 55282 69735 81101 81891 83149 95273 96144. Once the results are declared at 8 am, you can check the same on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
