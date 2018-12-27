Nagaland Lotteries today results: Winning numbers soon, check ShriX-Mas Bumper numbers

Kohima, Dec 27: The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared in a short while from now. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Like yesterday, today too there are two draws. The first draw is at 11.55 am while the second one would be at 8 pm.

Here below we provide you the steps on how to check the winning numbers. The winning numbers once uploaded will also be available below. Please stay tuned as we update you on the winning numbers. The results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries today results, winning numbers of Dec 16 8 pm draw:

1st Prize 26.02 Lakhs/- 89B 25762

Cons. Prize 9500/- 25762 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 01857 02542 27331 48067 48674

50282 58233 59526 67481 82577

3rd Prize 500/- 0288 2464 4594 4812 5078 6120 6559 7358 8968 9037

4th Prize 250/- 1128 2175 2467 2926 3064 3895 4575 5848 7194 8562

5th Prize 120/-

0058 0995 1839 2611 3855 5022 6488 7174 8214 9120

0152 1012 1862 2626 3870 5232 6565 7254 8281 9337

0201 1049 1878 2676 4085 5432 6580 7662 8300 9482

0225 1167 1957 2735 4098 5605 6648 7740 8445 9696

0446 1257 2020 3153 4272 5716 6678 7801 8648 9764

0532 1355 2260 3310 4428 5782 6897 7901 8665 9782

0544 1370 2332 3473 4445 5907 6996 7917 8668 9800

0771 1493 2335 3477 4718 5974 7092 8037 8720 9842

0808 1690 2511 3479 4723 6152 7150 8059 8728 9968

0927 1814 2595 3837 4769 6158 7159 8161 8981 9996

Nagaland Lottery Shri X-Mas Bumper draw lucky winning numbers: