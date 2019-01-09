Nagaland Lotteries today results: Winning number 70K 25194 , first prize Rs 26 lakh

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be soon declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. On January 8 too there was a draw at 8 pm for which we are giving you the winning numbers. You can check if you have won the lottery by going through the winning numbers given below. The result of the January 9 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries January draw:

1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 70K 25194

Cons. Prize 9500/- 25194 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 07683 11016 19743 28169 28924

31732 36067 45824 70987 81984

3rd Prize 500/- 0518 0829 1425 2177 3823 6103 6830 9468 9946 9998

4th Prize 250/- 0811 1565 2356 2411 3290 3779 4682 8861 8902 9519

5th Prize 120/-

0216 1036 1676 2631 4043 4945 5865 6826 7593 8862

0495 1135 1798 3143 4067 4953 6089 6876 7600 8897

0501 1224 1867 3427 4103 5038 6147 7043 7750 8939

0618 1299 1990 3499 4197 5247 6167 7138 7913 9048

0663 1338 2050 3647 4217 5266 6263 7301 8065 9275

0692 1397 2083 3687 4284 5403 6308 7411 8286 9309

0855 1421 2172 3723 4321 5475 6508 7463 8353 9613

0863 1505 2229 3824 4374 5565 6521 7508 8491 9643

0979 1519 2314 3997 4711 5588 6610 7525 8746 9880

1015 1623 2435 4040 4718 5805 6781 7583 8811 9920