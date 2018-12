Home News India Nagaland Lotteries Today December 5 result LIVE now, check 11.55 am winning numbers

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

The Nagaland Lotteries today December 5 2018 results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There are two draws today- the first at 11.55 am and the second at 8 pm. The result of the 11.55 am draw has been declared. The results are available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries today, 11.55 am winning numbers: