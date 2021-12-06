Nagaland killings: Inquiry to be headed by Major General

'Vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to flee': Amit Shah explains how the Nagaland firing unfolded

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: Following the killing of 13 civilians in a botched up counter insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, the Indian Army has set up a court of inquiry.

The inquiry will be headed by a Major General who is currently posted in the Northeast.

The Indian Army was under immense pressure following the killing of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, son and four soldiers. They were killed in a well planned ambush by insurgents in Manipur on November 13.

With pressure mounting and the situation remaining tense in the aftermath of Sunday's incident, a top official of the Home Ministry will visit Nagaland today and hold meetings with all stakeholders. Could be a case of mistaken identity said an official, while also adding that the intelligence failure is also being looked into.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of intelligence failure and the innocent villagers came in the line of fire instead of the insurgents, an official tells OneIndia.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," a statement by the Indian Army read.

While Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane have been briefed about the incident, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will make a statement on the incident in both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland police in its FIR has alleged that the 21 Para Special Forces of the Army blankly opened fire resulting in the killing of villagers in Mon District near the Assam border.

Thirteen villagers were killed at an Indo-Myanmar border districts in Nagaland on Sunday. A counter insurgency operation went horribly wrong. In the clashes one more villager lost his life.

The FIR said that it is to be noted that at the time of the incident there was no police guide. The security forces did not make a requisition to provide police guide for their operation. It is obvious that the intention of the security forces was to murder and injure civilians, the FIR also said.

At 1530 hours the coal mine labourers of Oting village were returning to their native village. On reaching at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting village, security forces blankly opened fire at the vehicle without provocation. This resulted in the killing of many villagers and seriously injuring others.