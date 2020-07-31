YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nagaland CM goes into home quarantine

    By
    |

    Kohima, July 31: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

    The residential complex is being sanitised and all the standard operating procedures are being followed, they said.

    Nagaland CM goes into home quarantine

    "Few persons in the Chief Minister's Residential Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. All SOPs are being implemented. The complex is being sanitised and the residential office closed for 48 hours. The normal functioning of the CMO is continuing following all guidelines.

    COVID-19 herd immunity not an option in a country like India, says Centre

    "As a safety precaution, the Honourable Chief Minister is in home quarantine while strict adherence to SOPs has been put in place for primary and secondary contacts," the CMO said in a tweet.

    Meanwhile, 53 more people, including the staffers of the chief minister's residential complex, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 1,566, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

    Of the fresh cases, 32 were reported in Dimapur, 16 in Kohima and 5 in Mokokchung, he said.

    The minister said 30 patients -29 from Mon district and one from Longleng - have been cured of the disease.

    The state now has 936 active cases, while 625 have recovered from the disease and five died of it.

    The recovery rate in the state now stands at 39.9 per cent, he said.

    Most of the cases have been reported from Dimapur where 608 people have so far tested positive for the disease, followed by Kohima (443), Peren (252) and Mon (148).

    Kiphire is the only district to have not reported a single case.

    More NEIPHIU RIO News

    Read more about:

    neiphiu rio nagaland coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue