Naga insurgent group threatens to avenge 'blood of the innocent spilt sooner or later'

oi-Deepika S

Kohima, Dec 07: An insurgent group in Nagaland, the Naga Army has threatened to avenge the killings of the 14 villagers who were gunned down by the armed forces in Nagaland's Mon district in a case of mistaken identity.

In its statement, insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) said, "The Naga Army of the people's Government, NSCN/GPRN, would like to express our deepest condolence and anguish to the bereaved families for the brutal slaughtering of innocent unarmed Naga civilians by the coward and trigger-happy so-called Indian Army on 4 December 2021 at Oting village under Mon District Nagaland (sic)."

"The Naga Army is also constrained to write this message to our beloved Naga people that we have restrained ourselves in conducting many operations against the sadistic occupiers in the Indian Military, keeping in mind the wishes of our people who are in the quest for a peaceful atmosphere. But what have our people received from the shameless occupiers for trying to achieve our goal peacefully? Nothing, only tortures, rapes, manslaughter, and untold miseries unleashed from time to time (sic)," it added.

"So, let this be known to one and all that the blood of the innocent spilt will be avenged sooner or later by the Naga Army, and we hope that our people will understand when we initiate such measures (sic)," the letter concludes.

The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry headed by an officer of major general rank into the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 15:28 [IST]