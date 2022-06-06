YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nadda to begin Bengal visit from June 7

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 06: BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from June 7.

    Party state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters here on Sunday night that JP Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening and he will hold organisational meetings the next day, news agency PTI reported.

    Nadda to begin Bengal visit from June 7
    BJP national president JP Nadda

    "We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government which has lost all credibility after being mired in one scam after another. His visit will boost the morale of rank and file of the party," Sukanta Majumdar added.

    The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over the TMC in recent times.

    Sukanta Majumdar said Nadda will chair meetings with MLAs and MPs and that of the first working committee of the new state unit.

    TMC, however, refused to attach any significance to JP Nadda's visit.

    "JP Nadda had visited West Bengal so many times in the past but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More JP NADDA News  

    Read more about:

    jp nadda west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X