Nadda hails PM Modi for 'bold decisions', tackling economic challenges amid Covid
New Delhi, Nov 07: Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling the ensuing economic challenges.
Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight Covid has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat."
Praising PM Modi, the BJP chief pointed out that the PM led from the front to take on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"WHO applauded PM Modi for the leadership provided in the process by not only addressing the Covid challenges but also in showing the world how best to tackle the economic challenges that arose," Nadda said.
The BJP chief also praised the party for having increased the vote share in the recently concluded polls.