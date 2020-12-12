Nadda accompanied by BJP leader involved in 55 criminal cases: TMC MP

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Dec 12: Commenting on the attack on BJP National President J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Nadda was accompanied by "criminal and armed men" of BJP.

"BJP leader Rakesh Singh was in a convoy...he has 55 criminal cases against him," Banerjee added. Singh made "provocative" gestures at the crowd while on the way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the TMC MP stated.

"Rakesh Singh was seen making bad gestures to Trinamool party workers. He is a convict. Question is why was a criminal there in Nadda's convoy? Nadda broke the law and the letter sent is unconstitutional. We vehemently protest such unconstitutional acts and roaming around with criminals," Banerjee said.

"They have to answer why so many cars and bikes were present in the convoy. Three cases have been registered. One against Rakesh Singh and two others for vandalism. Seven people have been arrested already. No incident took place in diamond harbour," Banerjee said.

Calling the Union Home Ministry's move to summon the state chief secretary and the DGP "interference in the federal structure", the TMC MP said, "What the Centre is doing by sending a letter to the West Bengal government is unconstitutional."

"State government is accountable to answer to the state Assembly. No other person can call for any explanation in respect of law and order situation, especially the central government. This is a violation of the Constitution. This is colourable exercise of power," Banerjee, as quoted by ANI.

Banerjee went on to accuse the central government of having "malice" and called the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a "conduit pipe of the BJP".