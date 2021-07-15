NABARD Grade A Recruitment: Notification likely to be released soon

New Delhi, July 15: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is likely to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' and Manager in Grade 'B' on its website -nabard.org.

According to reports, a short notification is being circulating for a total of 162 vacancies. However, the official notification is not yet released. Candidates are advised to wait until the notification is published on the official website.

It is reportedly said that NABARD Grade A Online Application will start from July 17, 2021, on official website. The last date for NABARD Assistant Manager Registration will end on August 07, 2021.

Prior of applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post.

Candidates can check more details on NABARD Grade A Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection process and other on the basis of previous year recruitment.

Important Dates

a. Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - July 17, 2021 (expected)

b. Last Date for Submitting Online Application August 07, 2021 (expected)

c. ABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Date - Yet to be released

d. NABARD Manager Grade B Exam Date - Yet to be released

NABARD Grade A Vacancy Details (expected)

a. Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) - 148 Posts

b. Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) - 5 Posts

c. Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol and Security Service) - 2 Posts

d. Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) - 7 Posts

How to Apply for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021?

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.nabard.org 17 May to 07 August 2019.

