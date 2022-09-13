Nabanna march: Bengal BJP-police clash during protest march against TMC govt; several detained

BJP's swipe at Rahul over price of his T-shirt, Cong says ruling party \"rattled\"

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Sep 13: A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station while they proceeded with the 'Nabanna Cholo' (march to secretatiat) mega rally. Police have reportedly taken many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

The BJP is organising the mega 'Nabanna Cholo' rally to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling TMC government.

Hundreds of BJP workers have claimed they were stopped on their way to join the party's Nabanna march.

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Bengal: Bomb blast during BJP's protest rally, 2 injured

The cops have also put up barricades at critical areas like Howrah to tackle any untoward law and order situation as the BJP is holding the march despite no permission from authorities.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that "a fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt [sic]".

A fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt. This is called cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. BJP workers will still reach.#CholoNobanno — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 13, 2022

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari also slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the "barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety and timidity".

Mamata Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event.

The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity.

Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the 'wave of democracy', it would be breached sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/0HKUNBf64s — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 13, 2022

"Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event. The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity. Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the 'wave of democracy', it would be breached sooner than later," Suvendu Adhikari said in a tweet.