Mysuru Dasara 2021: Grand celebration to be streamed live online

oi-Prakash KL

Mysuru, Oct 4: The annual Dasara festival in Mysuru will be a low-key event like last year due to Covid-19. This year, the event will be inaugurated by former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

The Mysore Dasara Celebrations will be held from October 7 to 15 at Chamundi hills. A key attraction of Dasara, the Jumbo Savaari - a grand procession where elephants carry idols of deities including Goddess Chamundeshwari - will take place on 15th of October between 5 pm to 5:30 pm and then the same evening at 4:36 pm to 4:44 pm the Nandi Dhwaja pooja will be performed, a statement from the government said.

In 2020, only 200 people were allowed to witness the process held in the palace premises, but this time 500 people are likely to get the opportunity to watch the event live. However, there is a demand for the government to increase the seating capacity to at least 3,000 as the Covid-19 cases have come down.

Nonetheless, people can watch the entire proceedings online. The state government has launched the website - https://mysoredasara.gov.in - to watch Mysuru Dasara. It will be live-streamed not only on this website but also on Facebook and YouTube.

The popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events are not being held as the government is keeping the celebration in the anticipation of the third wave of Covid-19. Also, the number of elephants are restricted to eight and the procession will not take place through the main streets of the city.

Normally, 10 or 12 elephants used to participate in Jamboo Savari. This time only eight elephants led-by captain Abhimanyu will take part in the procession. Vikrama, Dhananjaya, Gopalaswamy, Ashwatthama, Kaveri, Chaitra and Lakshmi are the other elephants in the team.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 15:45 [IST]