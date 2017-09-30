Mysuru Dasara 2017: A splash of state's culture at city of palaces

As many as 40 tableaux depicting various themes, added flavour to the world-famous 'Jamboo Savari,' on the culminating day of the Dasara festivities on the premises of the Mysuru Palace on Saturday.

The 4-km long procession route from the Statue Circle to Bannimantap witnessed the display of interesting tableaux and performance by a variety of cultural troupes hailing from different parts of the State.

Thousands of people, including children, elderly citizens and foreign tourists, waited for hours to watch the Vijayadashami procession which was flagged off by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Colourful images unfolded thereafter as people of all ages watched the proceedings with great enthusiasm and admiration and captured the rich cultural diversity of the land in their cameras.

This year, there were 40 tableaux and various cultural troupes in the procession.

The tableaux showcased the ancient kingdoms; the legends of Kannada literature; tourist destinations; places of historical importance; regional specialties and others subjects.

Water scarcity Tableaux from Kolar district brought light on water scarcity. With Sprinkle of water on dried up land. Anna Bhagya Sceme Other tableaux, from Public Information department brought focussed on government schemes like Anna Bhagya, Vasathi Bhagya and so on. The scheme, a key promise of the Congress in the assembly elections in May, was originally planned to be implemented from June one but postponed due to supply side problems. Mirjan fort Mirjan fort is one of the historical relic in the state of Uttar Kannada. The fort contains the broken sculpture like Parshwanatha, Laxminayaran and Mallikeshwara Temple and six veeragallus ( icons of bravery) out side the village. The fort is on the edge of extinction and only the relics have remained.

Chathurmukha Basadi in Karkala, Dandeli tiger reserve, Anashi Hornbill sanctuary, Shravanabelagola model by Kannada and culture department, Kalaburgi district, Kodagu on the path of development, Anegondhi and Gagan Mahal of Koppala, Kolar district - Sprinkle of water on dried up land, folk tradition of Chamarajanagar district, Ranganathaswamy temple of Chikkaballapur, tableau of Karnataka tourism department, Durgada Vaibhava by Chitradurga district administration, SBI digital India, Palace of Kanakadasa by Haveri district, birth millennium of Ramanujacharya also added grandeur to the Dasara festivities.

OneIndia News