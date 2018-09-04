“My son will have to go to jail”, says BJP's Uma Devi whose son threatened to shoot Scindia

BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik

Uma Devi, who represents Hatta assembly seat in the Legislative Assembly, said, "This is no way to behave. He (her son) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this." (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Meanwhile, Scindia slammed the BJP and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after one of the ruling party MLA's son threatened to shoot him. "The mentality of the BJP leaders and real face of the party have been exposed with this threat," Scindia told ANI.

He further said, "The main objective of the party and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to demolish Congress at any cost." Making it clear that such a threat will never throw him or his family into a panic, Scindia stated, "I would like to tell them that the Scindia scion never bowed down to such threats and will never do that as well."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh

In another incident on Sunday, stones were hurled and black flags were shown to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Nine people have been arrested over pelting of stones at a vehicle in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was travelling, said state's Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday (September 3). The incident took place at Churhat area in madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Sunday.

"Police have arrested 9 persons this morning. They are all prominent Congress leaders. The incident is shameful and unfortunate. It also proves that Congress can stoop to any low to come to power," Bhupendra Singh told news agency ANI. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Meanwhile, Chouhan said that the Congress was after his blood, and trained gun at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. "Congress mere khoon ki pyaasi ho gai hai. MP ki rajneeti mein yeh kabhi nahi hua. Vicharon ka sangarsh chalta tha, alag alag partiyan apne apne karyakaam karti thi,lekin kabhi yeh nahi hua (Congress is after my blood. This has never happened in Madhya Pradesh's politics. The battle ideologies has been going on, but this has never happened)," Chouhan told the media on Monday.

