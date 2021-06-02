'My message from my Covid sickbed': Shashi Tharoor attacks Modi govt over vaccination policy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday slammed the government over its vaccination policy demanding universal and 'free-for-all' vaccination. Tharoor said that the government's decision to ask states to procure vaccines is 'unacceptable'.

"I just want to say having seen the statement by the government that everyone will be vaccinated by December; while seeing the availability of lack thereof of our vaccine, I wonder how the government is going to get there. I support the Indian National Congress' campaign for a massive change in the government's policy to provide universal vaccination of all Indians within the promised deadline of December and to do so free of cost (sic)," Tharoor said.

The Centre has announced that it would be able to vaccinate all against COVID-19 virus by the end of December this year.Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar also cited recent remarks of the Health Ministry to assert that the inoculation exercise in India will be completed by December this year.

Technology transfer: Centre takes steps to accelerate domestic vaccine production

The ministry has given a roadmap about producing 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to fast track the import of vaccines approved by countries and WHO for emergency use, the companies will not need bridging trials in India the Drug Controller General of India has said.

This move will clear the way for vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna. They had requested the government for waivers such as post approval local trials and indemnity. The DGCI said that it has waived the requirements for these companies to carry out post launch bridging trials.