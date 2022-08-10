My husband a BJP leader says Shrikant Tyagi’s wife while blaming MP for mess

New Delhi, Aug 10: Anu Tyagi the wife of Shrikant Tyagi said that her family is being harassed at the behest of BJP MP Mahesh Sharma. She also said that her husband who was arrested for bullying and assaulting a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society is a BJP leader.

My husband was a BJP member. This entire drama is being played at the behest of Sharma. He abused the police commissioner and that is why the police is misbehaving with us, she told reporters.

A video of Tyagi abusing and pushing a woman went viral on the social media and also triggered an outrage. The woman was arguing with him as he had planted trees which the woman seen in the video said was part of the common area of the building.

While Tyagi claimed he was a BJP member on his social media profile, the party distanced itself and said that he was not associated with the party.

My husband would have surrendered the first day, but we were waiting for a lawyer so that we could take appropriate legal recourse. Had I not been detained at the police station, my husband would have surrendered the very next day as I could have engaged a lawyer and sought legal help, she also said.

Anu also alleged that her staffers were subjected to third-degree torture while adding that her children too were harassed. I was not tortured physically, but mentally. The police misbehaved in every possible way, even though I was fully cooperating with the investigation. The police action against me meant that my children were at home without any supervision, she added.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested at Meerut on Tuesday where he had been hiding along with his three associates. Tyagi following his arrest said that the woman was like his sister and the controversy had been manufactured to destroy his political career.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 16:15 [IST]