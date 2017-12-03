My Gods are 125 crore Indians, I am serving them: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured that the BJP will win giving a fatal blow to the Congress in the 2017 assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Surendranagar area, the PM said, "The biggest disservice to Gujarat by the Congress was to divide communities. The party ensured that people who were earlier friends get divide."

While appealing to people to vote for BJP, the PM said, "My Gods are 125 crore Indians. I am serving them."

While referring to Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla's comments on the upcoming Congress president election, PM Modi said, " I want to tell this youngster Shehzad- you have done a brave thing but this is sadly what has always happened in the Congress. It was the Congress which made the nation a prison. Media had to ask Indira Ji before publishing something. So, what the youngster Shehzad is saying is not unusual it is the Congress culture."

"Those who have no internal democracy can't work for people. I want to tell this youngster Shehzad, you have done a brave thing but this is sadly what has always happened in the Congress," he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday had questioned the process to elect party president, calling it "rigged" and said vice president Rahul Gandhi must first resign from his post.

Recalling the Emergency days during former prime minister Indira Gandhi's rule, PM Modi said, "It was the Congress which made the nation a prison. Media had to ask Indiraji before publishing something. So, what the youngster Shehzad is saying is not unusual it is the Congress culture."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said those opposing the bullet train project should travel on bullock carts.

OneIndia News