My dad paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for ticket, claims AAP candidate's son

    New Delhi, May 11: Aaam Aadmi Party leader Balbir Singh Jakhar's son Uday on Saturday claimed that his father paid Rs 6 crore for a ticket for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

    "My father joined politics about three months back. He had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket. I have credible evidence that he had paid for this ticket," Uday was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Aam Adami Partys (AAP) West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar
    "Why was my father, who was not even part of the Anna Hazare movement, given a ticket by the AAP?" he asked and added that an ametuer politician getting a ticket was "surprising."

    Balbir Singh Jakhar has, however, denied the allegations, saying that his son, Uday Jakhar, never lived with him and "have never discussed with my son anything about my candidature".

    Allying with Congress would have been like giving "three seats to the BJP": Kejriwal

    Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Khandelwal has urged Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately order for a probe on
    allegations of Uday Jakhar that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal & Gopal Rai for obtaining a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from West Delhi seat.

    All seven seats in Delhi head for polling in a single phase on May 12 in Phase 6.

    Saturday, May 11, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
