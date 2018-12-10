  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC to hear plea alleging torture of Brajesh Thakur in jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing on a plea alleging torture of Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case accused prime accused Brajesh Thakur by Superintendent of Patiala Jail in Punjab for extorting money.

    Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC to hear plea alleging torture of Brajesh Thakur in jail

    Thakur was shifted to Patiala high-security jail in Punjab from Bihar's Bhagalpur jail following the apex court's October 30 order. The order was passed after the CBI had said he was an influential person and was found in possession of mobile phone inside the Bhagalpur jail.

    Also Read | Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal: Court extends CBI remand of Brajesh Thakur's aides

    An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur, who was running the shelter home. Later, the probe was taken over by the CBI and so far 17 people have been arrested in the case.

    Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual exploitation case, was the proprietor of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran a shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 destitute girls were allegedly drugged, tortured and raped for several months.

    Read more about:

    muzaffarpur shelter home supreme court sexual abuse cbi muzaffarpur

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue