Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Chargesheet filed against Manju Verma, Chandrashekhar Verma

India

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Dec 20: A chargesheet has been filed against former Bihar minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma in connection with recovery of a huge cache of ammunition from her residence in Begusarai. The chargesheet was filed in in Begusaria's Manjhaul Court.

Verma had to resign as the social welfare minister from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet in August after reports suggested "close links" between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and prime accused Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal.

Verma was subsequently booked in an Arms Act case, which was lodged after recovery of a huge cache of ammunition from her residence in Begusarai during a raid by the CBI sleuths, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Over 30 girls and women were allegedly raped and sexually abused at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur and it had come to light that Chandrashekhar Verma had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June. An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur, who was running the shelter home. The probe into the case was later handed ober to the CBI by the Bihar government. An FIR was lodged against Manju Verma under Arms Act in August at Cheria Bariarpur police station of Begusarai district after the seizure of about 50 live cartridges from her residence.

The seizure was made by the CBI raids at Verma's family residences in Patna and Begusarai during its probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. On October 25, the apex court had asked the Bihar government and the CBI to explain why there was a delay in tracing whereabouts of Chandrashekhar Verma, who is wanted for alleged illegal possession of ammunition in large quantity. Chandrashekhar Verma surrendered before the Begusarai court on October 29.