YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    chennai ipl

    SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 19: Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, has undergone an angioplasty at a city hospital here.

    As per IPL sources, it was a planned procedure and the former cricketer is doing fine.

    SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

    "A blockage was detected at the end of March. So it (angioplasty) was a routine procedure that was supposed to be conducted. He is doing well," the source told PTI.

    40 die of COVID-19 in Maharashtra40 die of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

    The 49-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps.

    Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

    He has been the bowling coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. His team has suffered three losses in a row this season.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X