YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muslims offer Friday 'namaz' in Gyanvapi Mosque

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: Even as the court hearing around Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi is on, the Friday prayers were performed by Muslims at the premises since 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found during a court-ordered survey.

    Muslims offer Friday namaz in Gyanvapi Mosque
    Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

    After the controversy broke out, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee had appealed least number of people to attend the Friday prayers. A devotee has told the news agency ANI that the prayers were peacefully held at the premises.

    Muslims had gathered around 1.30 pm and performed 'namaz' without 'wazu'. It was held following a Supreme Court direction to the district magistrate to allow Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances" at the premises while asking to ensure the protection of the area.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the trial of the suit for worship inside the Gyanvapo Mosque should be handled by the Varanasi district judge.

    The District Judge will decide the Mosque committee's plea that the suit is not maintainable, the court also said. Until such time, the interim order protecting the 'Shivling' area and free access to Muslims to offer namaz must continue, the court further noted.

    Comments

    More GYANVAPI ROW News  

    Read more about:

    Gyanvapi row

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X