Muslims offer Friday 'namaz' in Gyanvapi Mosque

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 20: Even as the court hearing around Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi is on, the Friday prayers were performed by Muslims at the premises since 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found during a court-ordered survey.

After the controversy broke out, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee had appealed least number of people to attend the Friday prayers. A devotee has told the news agency ANI that the prayers were peacefully held at the premises.

Muslims had gathered around 1.30 pm and performed 'namaz' without 'wazu'. It was held following a Supreme Court direction to the district magistrate to allow Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances" at the premises while asking to ensure the protection of the area.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the trial of the suit for worship inside the Gyanvapo Mosque should be handled by the Varanasi district judge.

The District Judge will decide the Mosque committee's plea that the suit is not maintainable, the court also said. Until such time, the interim order protecting the 'Shivling' area and free access to Muslims to offer namaz must continue, the court further noted.

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 16:48 [IST]