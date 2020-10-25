YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that "some people misled our Muslim brothers" on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act evoked a strong comeback from AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday.

    "We're not kids to be 'misguided'. BJP didn't mince words about what CAA+NRC were meant to do. If it's not about Muslims, just remove all references to religion from the law," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

    Speaking at the Sangh's annual Vijayadashami rally, Bhagwat said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), is not against any particular religious community, but "some people misled our Muslim brothers" claiming it was aimed at restricting their population.

    "There was opposition to CAA claiming it was being used to check the Muslim population in the country. In fact, no Indian citizen was threatened due to CAA," he said.

    India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati: Mohan Bhagwat

    Bhagwat said India is a Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva is the essence the country's selfhood.

    "When the RSS says Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra, it does not have any political or power-centred concept in its mind," Bhagwat said.

    He said the term Hindutva has been distorted by appending a ritualistic connotation to it.

    The Sangh believes the term is applicable to all 1.3 billion people in the country who call themselves the sons and daughters of Bharatvarsh and who are proud of the heritage of their ancestors, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
