Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh should be thrown out of country: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan 25: Amid nationwide outrage against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Shiv Sena on Saturday said Muslims belonging to Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country.

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena said in its editorial Saamana.

Attacking the MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, for changing the colour of the party flag to saffron the Shiv Sena has said nothing justifies Raj Thackeray's decision to change his party flag to saffron.

"14 years back Raj Thackeray formed a party for the Marathi ideology but now it has changed its track to Hindutva. When Raj Thackeray during his speech said welcome my Hindu brothers and sisters it was demanded by BJP. MNS could not get anything and now also it cannot get anything," the Sena said.

"Just a few weeks back it was same Raj Thackeray who was against the CAA, and now just for votes, he is changing colours. It is clear the BJP wants to get political benefits. With CAA not only Muslims but 30 to 40 percent Hindus will be affected. In this law, army men, the family of an ex-president are not getting included and are being shown as outsiders," it said.