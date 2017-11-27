Muslims descendants of Lord Ram, should help build temple: Giriraj Singh

Indian Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram and hence should help build the Ram temple, union minister, Giriraj Singh said. The minister told reporters that ,"Hum aur Musalman, dono ek he vanshaj ke hain. Yahan ka koi Muslaman Babur ka aulaad nahi hai.

Yahan ka Musalman jo hai Ram ka aulaad hai. Dharm padhatti hum dono ka alag ho sakta hai, lekin purvaj humare ek hain. (We (Hindus) and Muslims are from the same lineage. Here, no Muslim is a child of (Mughal emperor) Babur. The Muslim here is a child of Ram. We may have different religious methods but our ancestor is one)."

He appreciated the Shia Muslims to lending support for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya. He urged the Sunni Muslims too to come forward and help construct the temple.

We will lay one brick and Muslim brothers too should do the same, because we are doing this for our ancestors, he also said.

OneIndia News