Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's success; 4 arrested

Lucknow, Mar 29: The Gorakhpur police have arrested four people in connection with the death of a Muslim youth, who was killed for celebrating the success of the BJP in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh election.

"4 accused arrested; family is naming another accused, will probe further. Protection to be given to kin. PS incharge removed," Gorakhpur DIG J Ravinder Gaud said.

25-year-old Babar Ali passed away on March 25 after being beaten up by his own community members for campaigning for the BJP and celebrating the success of the saffron party on March 20. He was assaulted in his home at Kathgharhi village in Ramkola police station area.

According to his wife Fatima Khatoon, they had complained to the police that there was a life threat to Babar, but no action was taken by the local cops. People from his community were upset with him for associating with the BJP.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

On March 20, the accused surrounded him in his house and beat up with sticks. When he tried to escape, they threw him from the roof resulting in serious injuries.

Babar used to campaign for Pathak and had burst crackers and distributed sweets on victory. His neighbours became angry and issued life threats to him. On March 20, they surrounded him in his house and started thrashing him with sticks and when he ran to the roof, they threw him down from there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence over the death and assured the victim's family of taking strict action against the culprits.

